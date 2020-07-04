POLICE BEAT: Little Rock woman accused of child endangerment

5 kids left alone; woman arrested

A Little Rock woman was arrested Friday afternoon after police found five children unattended, according to a Little Rock arrest report.

Police responded to a call about child abandonment in the 2700 block of Schiller Street, where they found five children ranging from under a year old to 9 years old alone in a residence, the report said.

Officers saw knives and bleach within reach of the children, which they reached for while the officers were there. A tub was full of water, according to the report.

Jamila Gregory, 26, was arrested at the address at 12:20 p.m. Friday and taken to the Pulaski County jail. She is charged with five felony counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, police said.

Arrest made in theft of services, assault

Jacksonville police arrested a woman who was accused of failing to pay for a service at a business and assaulting a store employee Thursday, according to an arrest report.

An officer responded to City Nails at 2126 N. First St., Suite M, where a store employee told police that Derriunna Shockley, 20, received service from the business and, after her payment card was declined, tried to leave, the report said.

The employee told police she followed Shockley out of the store, where Shockley pushed the employee down.

The employee then grabbed the handle of Shockley's vehicle and received abrasions on her foot and elbows when the vehicle was backed up, according to the report.

Shockley was taken into custody at 68 N. Simmons Drive just after 10:15 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Shockley was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor theft of services and held in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $6,000 bond.

Police awaken man in car, arrest him

A Clinton man was arrested after North Little Rock police found him unconscious in a vehicle with suspected drugs Thursday night, according to an arrest report.

Police went to 1904 MacArthur Drive about 7 p.m. and found Anthony Leslie, 36, unconscious with several syringes around him in the vehicle, the report said.

Leslie was awakened and refused service from an ambulance. Police found more syringes, a digital scale, bags of heroin, and one bag each of methamphetamine, Xanax pills and marijuana, according to the report.

Leslie was taken to the Pulaski County jail and charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine with purpose, heroin with purpose and Xanax with purpose, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana with purpose. He was held without bail.