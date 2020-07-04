Two people killed in Arkansas traffic accidents

Two people died in separate vehicle accidents in Arkansas on Thursday, the Arkansas State Police reported.

A pedestrian was killed trying to cross Interstate 40 near West Memphis. Tommy F. Stracener, 46, of Marion was struck by a westbound 2014 Dodge Ram truck just before 6:45 p.m. Thursday, the state police report said.

The weather was clear and road dry at the time, according to authorities.

In Cleburne County, a driver died in a single-vehicle accident on Arkansas 25 after his vehicle left the road, according to a crash report.

Marcus E. Barnett, 73, of Heber Springs was driving south in a 1998 Honda when he left the roadway on the right side and struck a tree just after 1 p.m. Thursday, according to state police.

The weather was cloudy and roads were dry, according to authorities.