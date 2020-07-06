Arkansas group turns in petitions for ranked-choice voting amendment

Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment authorizing ranked-choice voting for most state offices said they turned in more than 94,000 signatures of registered voters late Monday afternoon.

The Open Primaries Arkansas committee said its proposed amendment would create an open primary election system under which candidates for U.S. Congress, the General Assembly, and state constitutional officers would appear on a unified primary election ballot to all eligible voters.

In the general election, voters would have the option to rank the four candidates in order of preference and ensure the candidate with majority support is the winner, according to the committee.

Ballot committees are required to submit signatures of 89,151 signatures of registered voters and signatures of registered voters equaling 5 % of the voters who cast votes for governor in the 2018 election in 15 counties to qualify their proposal for the ballot. They also are required to get the approval of the state Board of Election Commissioners for their proposed ballot titles and popular names for their proposals.