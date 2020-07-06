Jonesboro man's body found in Spring River

The body of a Jonesboro man was recovered Sunday from the Spring River after he was reported missing a day earlier.

Sharp County Coroner Renee Clay-Circle confirmed on Monday that Jermie White, 49, of Jonesboro drowned over the weekend. His body, according to Clay-Circle, was found near River Bend Park in Hardy.

The drowning was the second recorded in Sharp County this year.

Members of the Sharp County sheriff’s department, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the Hardy Fire Department Water Rescue Team searched for White throughout Saturday evening and Sunday morning. Clay-Circle noted that White was found at 9:24 a.m.