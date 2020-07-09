Arrest made in March homicide at Hot Springs

Hot Springs police on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old man who faces capital murder and aggravated robbery charges stemming from a shooting in March.

Authorities are holding Payton Mann of Hot Springs in the Garland County jail with no bond in the shooting death of Joshua Severns, 20, of Hot Springs.

On March 14, officers discovered Severns' body while responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Hollywood Park shortly after 11:30 p.m. at 411 Hollywood Ave.