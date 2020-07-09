Little Rock board approves temporary South Main entertainment area, expands River Market district

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday approved a new temporary entertainment district in the city, and extended the boundaries and hours of the existing River Market Entertainment District.

People will be able to consume beer, wine and mixed drinks from open containers throughout the River Market Entertainment District every day from 8 a.m. until midnight and from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, as well.

Previously, open containers were allowed in the area only on Fridays from 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 8 a.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., as well as on some holidays.

The River Market Entertainment District was also expanded by two blocks and now includes the 100 blocks of South Rock Street and South Commerce Street. The district already encompassed the stretch from the 300 block to the 600 block of President Clinton Avenue, the 100 block of North Rock Street and the 100 block of North Commerce Street.

The board also approved a temporary entertainment district along Main Street, bounded by 12th Street to the north and 17th Street to the south. The area already contains an "outdoor dining room" established by several restaurateurs on the street in June.

The hours of operation for the South Main entertainment district are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will last for eight weeks.

Additionally, city directors signed off on a third ordinance that increases the amount of time temporary entertainment districts are allowed to exist, from five days to 120 days.