Slight risk for severe weather Thursday in northwest quarter of Arkansas, forecasters say

The northwestern quarter of Arkansas is at a slight risk for severe weather Thursday afternoon as storms move across the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Dan Koch, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said storms were beginning in Northwest Arkansas as of 11:30 a.m. and were forecast to continue throughout the afternoon.

The system is expected to move southeast and could bring isolated severe storms as it moves across Central Arkansas in the mid-afternoon, Koch said.

Winds up to 60 mph are the main threat, though hail up to a quarter size is also possible. Koch said the storms could also produce flash flooding.

As the storms reach southeastern areas, Koch said they will likely be too weak to create a risk for severe weather.