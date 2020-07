Marriage Licenses

Heather Parker, 33, and Everett Litzey, 32, both of Little Rock.

Hoang Tran Thanh Le, 32, of Sherwood and Doung Thuy Pham, 24, of Little Rock.

Britt Sylvester, 61, and Lisa Nichols, 70, both of North Little Rock.

Paul Henyard, 42, and Sharon Gray, 37, both of Jacksonville.

Shane Blankenship, 36, and Marni Turnbaugh, 26, both of Maumelle.

Brett Shepherd, 28, and Alexandria Van Enk, 25, both of Little Rock.

Jacquelyn Rigsby, 30, and Xavier Wymes, 38, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

20-2172 Ricky Dowd v. Tondra Dowd.

20-2173 Meredith Waits v. Cody Waits.

20-2174 Amelia Kimbrough v. Christian Kimbrough.

20-2178 Jenna Brush v. Matthew Brush.

20-2181 Tammy Easom v. Gene Easom.

20-2182 Zander Graham v. Cooper Graham.

20-2183 Ginger Miller v. Eric Miller.

20-2185 Rebecca Rochner v. Joshua Rochner.

20-2186 Jennifer Fitzpatrick v. Michael Fitzpatrick.

20-2189 Carmen Esquivel v. Francisco Navarijo.

20-2190 Ryan Smith v. Alissa Smith.

20-2193 Anthony Hill v. Shantell Alexander.

20-2194 Lien Clark v. Dylan Clark.

20-2195 Linda Gilbert v. Johnny Gilbert.

20-2197 Jessica Riffe v. David Riffe, Jr.

GRANTED

19-944 Charley Hilton v. Karissa Hilton.

19-3386 David Harrell v. Allison Harrell.

20-603 Kevin Cross v. Simone Cross.

20-836 Eric Crowder-Jones v. Amanda Crowder-Jones.