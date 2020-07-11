Arkansas adds 1,061 coronavirus cases, sets new daily record

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose by 1,061 on Saturday, setting a new record for the number of cases added in a single day, according to a dashboard of state Department of Health data on a state website.

The total number of cases increased to 27,864.

The website did not show any change in the department's count of virus deaths, which remained at 313.

Saturday was the first time the count of cases had increased by more than 1,000 in a day.

Previously, the largest increase was the 878 cases that were added on July 2.