North Little Rock police arrest suspect in several stabbings, one slaying

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department arrested a suspect in a series of four Saturday morning stabbings, one of which was fatal, according to a press release from spokesman Joe Green.

Barron Brown, 44, is charged with felony first-degree murder, two felony counts of second-degree domestic battery, and felony second-degree battery. The domestic battery charges imply that at least two of the victims were related to Brown.

The first victim was stabbed just before 9 a.m. Saturday, police said. The attacker then walked to other locations where other people were stabbed. One of the victims, an adult male, was killed at 5214 S. Woodland Drive, about 4 miles east of the Interstate 40/Interstate 30 interchange.

Brown was found by police at 2001 Arkansas 161, Lot 13, just after 10 a.m., the release said.

Each of the stabbing victims was rushed to the hospital for treatment, according to the release.