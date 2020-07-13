Little Rock man, 23, injured in Friday shooting

Little Rock police are investigating after a shooting Friday night that left a 23-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to an incident report released by the department, an officer responded to a suspicious persons call at 1 Merion Lane and was advised that shots were being fired. Upon arrival, the officer found 23-year-old Adrian Alexander suffering from three gunshot wounds to the left side of his body.

The officer said in the report he was flagged down by security, who alerted him of a handgun on the ground near a blue Jeep Liberty that appeared to have its front window and driver’s side rear window shot out.

The report states Alexander told the officer he had been riding in a Nissan Altima with an unknown driver when they were approached by someone in a parking lot wearing a white T-shirt and a black backpack. The victim later mentioned that someone began shooting during the interaction, but he couldn’t remember who. He was transported to Baptist Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.

A crime search unit later took possession of the handgun, which was said to be stolen. Money, as well as .45 caliber shell casings, were also retrieved from the scene.

In addition, a license plate number for a bronze Nissan Altima, which was reported by one of the witnesses to have left the area of the shooting, was given to detectives. It was determined that the vehicle belonged to a 19-year-old who had reported it stolen earlier in the day.

Lt. Casey Clark, public information officer for the Little Rock Police Department, confirmed Monday that a suspect had yet to be arrested in the incident.