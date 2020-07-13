Police: Man, 21, shot, injured in west Little Rock parking lot

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 21-year-old man was shot and injured early Monday in a west Little Rock parking lot, police said.

Lajordaan Hilliard of Little Rock told officers he was with a large caravan of vehicles around 2:30 a.m. in the area of 11400 W. Markham St. when a gunman in a white car shot at him, according to a police report. The caravan left the scene before police arrived, the report states.

Hilliard was struck in the shoulder while he was in his vehicle and fled the scene, according to the report. Police said the vehicle was later found with extensive damage from gunfire.

According to the release, Hilliard was taken by personal vehicle to Baptist Health Medical Center, where he was interviewed by a detective.

Investigators found shell casings at the scene, police said. No suspect information was immediately released.