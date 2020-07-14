Springdale council to consider mask measures tonight

Ryan Ward (left) and Kayleigh Dockery, both with city of Springdale's Parks and Recreation Department, hand out boxes of face masks Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Randal Tyson Recreation Complex in Springdale. The city of Springdale spent and additional $30,250 on 100,000 masks for a second give away for residents to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Check out nwaonline.com/200711Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

SPRINGDALE -- The City Council tonight will consider urging residents to wear masks to keep others safe from covid-19.

This won't be an order requiring masks, as Fayetteville and Rogers recently passed, but a strong encouragement and support of businesses who ask for facial coverings, said Mayor Doug Sprouse.

Springdale's School Board is expected to vote today on a temporary policy requiring face coverings for students and faculty during the upcoming school year, said Jared Cleveland, superintendent.

City officials say a mandate for masks isn't needed because the city already offers protections. If a business refuses service to someone not wearing a mask, and if that person refuses to leave, employees of the business can call the police to have that person removed, Sprouse said Monday.

"We do that now," he said. "A business has every right to mandate masks. We want to be very clear to businesses that we encourage and support them."

"With or without an ordinance, we will come," said Police Chief Mike Peters. He said the department has recorded no calls about situations like this.

Gov. Asa Hutchison on Monday announced the state recorded 572 new cases of covid-19 Sunday, with that number down from 751 on Friday and 1,061 on Saturday. Those cases include 53 new ones in Washington County and 23 new ones in Benton County.

Jackie Tobias would support a directive to wear masks from the council. She said Monday she has seen many family members, who work in local poultry processing plants, fall ill. She thinks people will forgo masks, if not regulated.

Brianna Finnell, owner of Beyond Urban boutique in west Springdale, said Monday she requires masks of her employees and customers. The store offers disposable masks to customers without them. So far, customers who have refused to wear them just turn around and walk away, she said.

Finnell supports the idea of a resolution rather than an ordinance for the city. "To back into it may be best," she said. "Maybe there won't be too big a backlash."

"Wearing a mask shouldn't be political. It should be about our health and the health of others," Tobias continued. "We're not asked a l0t, and it's a very selfless thing to do. We're not asking you to sign up for medical school and be on the front lines. We're asking you to wear a mask."

Councilwoman Kathy Jaycox said any stand the city takes about masks should be more about education than enforcement. "We need to make people understand about wearing the masks in public, washing their hands and avoiding situations where they can't social distance," she said Monday.

"We don't need to create any more laws. We just need people to grow up. This is very simple. And it will stop -- or at least slow down the virus."

Sprouse said the resolution is a version of one by the Municipal League this spring. Fort Smith and Siloam Springs have passed similar resolutions, he said.

Sprouse said he brought both an ordinance written by the league and the resolution before the council members working as a Committee of the Whole on July 6. No one on the council moved for discussion on the ordinance; the group voted to table discussion on the resolution.

"We're going to start with a resolution recommended by the state," said Councilman Rick Evans. "While we're waiting to see how it works, things might change, thing probably will change, and then we can change, too."

"The resolution alone is not enough," said Councilwoman Amelia Williams said Monday evening. Nor are the 200,000 masks the city bought and distributed.

During tonight's council meeting, she plans to propose a media campaign campaign that includes education and bringing community members together.

"We'll have to adjust our budget, but it will be worth it," she said. "This is just my idea, and my ears are open to any others."

"If it makes one person feel safer, or if one more stays alive, then it worked," Evans said.

Sprouse said he wears a mask when he goes out. "Even though I wear a mask, when I go to get my business done I am very intentional about not coming within 6 feet of anyone.

"Social distancing is something we leave out of the argument about masks."

A galvanized washtub sits outside the door of Beyond Urban. The tub is filled with brown paper sacks with names written on them. The store still does a lot of business via curbside pickup, Finnell said, and the items in the bags waiting for customers often include masks more creative than medical blue. She said she reorders about 300 a week.

Finnell listed her pregnancy and family and family of her boutique employees whose immune systems are compromised.

"I don't want to put me and my employees' families at risk, and I don't want to put our customers at risk," she said.

Tobias said she now goes to Fayetteville or Rogers to shop because they have passed directives. "I'll give my money to other cities if that's what it takes," she said.

Conor Clardy, 18, sat quarantined in his north Springdale bedroom Monday afternoon. His parents leave food at his door, and he climbs out the room's window to swim in his family's pool for exercise. Clardy said he lost his taste and was congested, but the doctor told him he would be released Thursday if he showed no more symptoms.

He said from his room he thinks wearing masks should be required in Springdale.

"I don't want to get it again and be stuck here again," the recent high school graduate said. "I want to play golf."