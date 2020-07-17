UA alumni's tribute now crux of Fulbright debate

A statue of J. William Fulbright stands July 1 near the west entrance of Old Main on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- A University of Arkansas committee evaluating how the campus recognizes former U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright will seek insights from experts as well as ask for opinions online, said Todd Shields, dean of UA's arts and sciences college named after Fulbright.

Shields said Thursday he'll serve as a facilitator for the committee being formed after criticism of Fulbright's record on civil rights.

More than 6,000 have signed an online petition promoted by some Black student leaders that calls for a Fulbright statue on campus to be taken down and also remove his name from UA's arts and sciences college.

Fulbright, a former UA president who represented Arkansas for 30 years in the U.S. Senate, is known for introducing legislation in 1945 creating the international exchange program bearing his name.

Shields spoke about Fulbright as part of an event hosted by the Arkansas Alumni Association.

In a conversation with Brian Wolff, a member of the Arkansas Alumni National Board of Directors, Shields said the aim of the committee is to "have a very representative group meet to listen, to hear different points of view."

Shields listed ways for the committee to get information from others: "to talk with biographers who disagree about Senator Fulbright; to talk to other institutions who are facing similar decisions."

Among other steps, the committee could consult "people who study race and art" and "really anything else that the committee wants to hear," Shields said.

The group's recommendation will go to Chancellor Joe Steinmetz, Shields said. He has said a decision on possible changes would be made by the University of Arkansas trustees.

Shields said there are likely multiple options to be considered.

"I don't think there's necessarily a dichotomy between -- leave it up or take it down. There's probably a continuum. There's a 'leave it up' and then there's a 'contextualize it.' There's a 'leave it up and not put it as prominently where it is right now,'" Shields said. The bronze sculpture, near Old Main, could possibly be moved, Shields said.

Shields said he expects "around 15 to 20" people will serve on the committee, with the group to be composed of alumni, students, faculty, staff and members of the community.

"We're also going to put together a web page, so that if anybody wants to submit their opinions or ideas to us, we will make sure that the committee gets them," Shields said. A UA spokeswoman said future submission forms relating to the committee will be available at fulbright.uark.edu/diversity.