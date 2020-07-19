Little Rock woman charged with murder

A Little Rock woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the Saturday shooting death of 25-year-old Omnii Miller, police announced Sunday.

Tiana Davis, 23, didn't fire the bullet that killed Miller, but police in a news release referenced a clause which states a first-degree murder charge is supported if "in the course of and in the furtherance of the felony or in immediate flight from the felony, the person or an accomplice causes the death of any person under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life."

Officers responded to 1111 S. Hughes St. shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the release. At the residence, they found the body of Miller, of Little Rock, inside the front doorway.

Shannon Martin, a resident of the home, told police an altercation started outside her residence, and Davis and Miller broke through her door, entering her residence.

Martin, 44, told police she had to shoot, according to the release.

After police secured the residence and surrounding area, Davis, Martin, and Martin's 26-year-old daughter, Priscilla Brown, who police say was present at the time of the shooting, were interviewed.

After interviewing the women, and assessing the scene, homicide detectives charged Davis with first-degree murder, third-degree battery, and residential burglary, police said.

Martin was released without charges pending a file review by the Pulaski County prosecutor's office, according to police.