Rogers man sentenced to 15 years in prison

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a girl.

Jose Alfredo Morales, 49, pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

Morales was arrested July 2019. Rogers police began investigating after a 21-year-old woman reported Morales sexually abused her when she was between seven and eight years old, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She told police Morales had inappropriately touched and kissed her, according to the affidavit.

Morales told the judge he is guilty of the crime.

The victim agreed with the plea, said Tyler Williams, deputy prosecutor.

"She is ready to put this behind her and get on with her life," Williams said.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced Morales to 15 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He will have to abide by a suspended sentence agreement for 15 years after his release from prison.

Morales will be required to register as a sex offender, and he must complete a sex offender treatment program.