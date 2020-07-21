Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured after wrong-way crash on I-40

FILE — An Interstate 40 sign is shown in this file photo.

A man driving the wrong way on Interstate 40 was killed after a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on Monday, troopers said.

Jay Jayroe, 38, of Palestine was driving a 2006 BMW east in a westbound lane of I-40, around 6:40 p.m. Monday near Forrest City, according to a preliminary report by state police.

The front end of Jayroe's vehicle collided with the front end of a tractor-trailer traveling west, authorities said. After the initial crash a second tractor-trailer rear-ended the first, the report states.

Troopers said Jayroe died as a result of the crash, while the driver of the first tractor-trailer was injured.

Weather was clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report states.

According to preliminary figures, at least 325 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.