Giants rally around rookie who took a knee

Jaylin Davis and Antoan Richardson (lower right) of the San Francisco Giants kneel during the national anthem before an exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics on Monday in Oakland, Calif. Davis said he and his teammates discussed the move before summer camp started. “We wanted it known that we wren’t going to let everything be pushed aside just because baseball is back,” Davis said. (AP/Ben Margot)
SAN FRANCISCO -- Jaylin Davis called home and spoke with his family, then his decision immediately became clear: He would kneel for the national anthem.
San Francisco Giants' manager Gabe Kapler kneels during the national anthem prior to an exhibition baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Monday, July 20, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Some San Francisco Giants kneel during the national anthem prior to an exhibition baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
San Francisco Giants' manager Gabe Kapler kneels during the national anthem prior to an exhibition baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Monday, July 20, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.