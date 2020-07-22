Pilot hurt in crash landing at Jacksonville

A pilot escaped with minor injuries Wednesday evening in Jacksonville after the plane he was flying made an emergency landing near a pipeline off Glen Road, according to Pulaski County sheriff's spokesman Lt. Robert Garrett.

The pilot took off from his own runway and had engine failure while in the air, making an emergency landing about 6 p.m. and suffering only minor injuries, Garrett said.

The Federal Aviation Administration was contacted by deputies and will be investigating the incident, Garrett added.