UNCORKED: Wine cocktails are an easy way to cool off

Summer temperatures are one of the best excuses for a refreshing chilled wine cocktail. The only rule for this week's column, don't splurge. These cocktails only need a well-made quality wine and a few fresh easy summer ingredients.

Strawberry Basil Moscato: Blend 4 strawberries, 1 teaspoon sugar, 1 sprig of basil and 1-ounce lemon juice and strain into tall glass with ice. Top with 6 ounces Moscato.

Ginger Lime Spritzer: Muddle 1 (2-inch) piece peeled coarsely chopped fresh ginger in a cocktail shaker. Add 2 ounces fresh lime juice and 2 ounces simple syrup. Fill shaker with ice, cover and shake until outside of shaker is frosty (about 30 seconds). Strain into either large wine glasses or ice-filled rocks glasses. Add generous pour of Prosecco and top off with a splash of club soda. Gently stir and garnish with mint.

Strawberry Muddle: Stir ½ cup sugar and ½ cup water into heavy small saucepan over low heat until sugar dissolves. Increase heat and bring to boil. Let syrup cool. Divide strawberries into 6- to 8-ounce glasses and add 1 tablespoon syrup to each and mash with muddler or handle of wooden spoon. Add lemon slice to each and mash to release flavor. Add several ice cubes to each glass and then fill with Prosecco.

Cucumber Spritzer: Using a vegetable peeler, shave 12 long, thin ribbons from a cucumber; set the ribbons aside. Cut a 6-inch piece from the remaining cucumber and cut into small pieces. Muddle in a cocktail shaker, then add 4 ounces gin and 2 ounces simple syrup and fill shaker with ice. Cover and shake vigorously about 30 seconds. Strain mixture into large wine glasses and top each with 4 ounces Prosecco and a splash of club soda. Gently stir together and garnish each with 3 cucumber ribbons.

Prosecco

2018 Enza Prosecco, Italy (about $15)

2018 Cupcake Prosecco, Italy (about $12)

2018 Ruffino Prosecco, Italy (about $13)

2018 Maschio Prosecco Brut, Italy (about $13)

2018 Zonin Prosecco, Italy (about $14)

2018 Voga Prosecco, Italy (about $15)

Moscato

2018 Charles Smith Vino Moscato, California (about $14)

2018 Lindemans Bin 90 Moscato, Australia (about $12)

2018 Mezzacorona Moscato, Italy (about $11)

2018 Beringer California Moscato, California (about $14)

2018 Barefoot Bubbly Moscato, California (about $10)

2018 Flore De Moscato Blanco, California (about $11)

Lorri Hambuchen is a member of London's Institute of Wines and Spirits. Email:

uncorked@thewinecenter.com