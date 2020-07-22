Troopers: Arkansas man dies after vehicle flips, hits tree

A 58-year-old man died after a vehicle he was driving Tuesday afternoon flipped and struck a tree, state police said.

Gary S. Lloyd of Warren was driving a Ford north on U.S. 63 in rural Bradley County around 4:25 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road, according to a state police preliminary crash report.

The Ford went into a ditch, then into the air before striking a tree and rolling, the report states. Lloyd died, and state police did not list anyone else as injured.

Earlier Tuesday, a 46-year-old died after his SUV veered off Interstate 49 in Lowell, state police said.

Marcus Trollinger of Springdale was driving north on I-49 around 2:20 p.m. when his GMC Yukon went off the road to the right and struck a bridge pillar, according to a separate preliminary report.

Authorities said Trollinger died, and no additional injuries were listed.

Roads were dry, and weather was clear at the times of both wrecks, according to the reports.

At least 327 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.