Shaddox to run for Bentonville City Council

BENTONVILLE — Dylan Shaddox has announced he plans to seek the Ward 1, Position 2 spot on the City Council held by Chad Goss.

Ward 1 covers northeast Bentonville.

Shaddox, 27, works in store design at Walmart’s Home Office. He is a graduate of Bentonville High School, according to a news release.

“In talking with residents, they are most concerned with keeping an adequate number of trails in the city, sidewalks, traffic flow and to ensure Bentonville gets the animal shelter building right,” he said.

He wants to communicate with residents via monthly town halls and through the ward meetings set up by the city, according to the release.

“I also want to make sure the residents know about the city’s programs such as Bentonville 311 and Great Neighborhoods Partnership,” he said.

The City Council has eight members, two each in four wards. Terms are for two years. Council members are paid $808 per month, according to the city website.

Municipal filings begin at noon Wednesday and end at noon Aug. 5. The nonpartisan election is Nov. 3.