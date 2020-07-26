Razorback reunion spurs White Sox to victory

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws the ball against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO -- Leury Garcia crashed a successful pitch-and-catch college reunion for Dallas Keuchel and James McCann.

No one on the Chicago White Sox seemed to mind.

Garcia homered from both sides of the plate, and Chicago pounded the Minnesota Twins 10-3 on Saturday.

Keuchel won his White Sox debut while throwing to McCann in a battery comprised of former teammates at the University of Arkansas. But the diminutive Garcia, listed at 5-8 and 185 pounds, stole the show with his second career multihomer game.

"I'm not trying to hit the home run. I know what I can do," Garcia said.

Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run drive as the White Sox bounced back nicely after losing 10-5 to the reigning American League Central champions on Friday night. McCann and Eloy Jimenez also went deep on the second day of the pandemic-delayed 60-game season.

Keuchel, who agreed to a $55.5 million, three-year contract in December, allowed two runs in 51/3 innings. McCann finished with three hits and two RBI.

Nice day for a pair of Razorbacks.

"James is still the same old guy," Keuchel said. "Sometimes he'll lull you to sleep with kind of the lack of emotion, but he's kind of like me where the deep down emotion is what carries him to be a great player."

Minnesota chased Keuchel (1-0) in the sixth, and Nelson Cruz hit a three-run shot off Steve Cishek. But the White Sox poured it on against the Twins' bullpen.

McCann singled in Adam Engel before Garcia belted a three-run drive off left-hander Devin Smeltzer in the seventh, making it 10-3.

ANGELS 4, ATHLETICS 1 Dylan Bundy pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning in his Angels debut and Justin Upton homered to lead Los Angeles to a victory over host Oakland.

ASTROS 7, MARINERS 2 Lance McCullers Jr. was solid, Yuli Gurriel and George Springer homered and host Houston beat Seattle.

ORIOLES 7, RED SOX 2 Anthony Santander and Renato Nunez each drove in two runs and visiting Baltimore held off Boston.

RAYS 4, BLUE JAYS 1 Brandon Lowe's two-run triple snapped an eighth-inning tie and sent Tampa Bay over Toronto.

ROYALS 3, INDIANS 2 (10) Greg Holland struck out the top of Cleveland's order to strand the tying run at second base and Maikel Franco hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to give visiting Kansas City a victory over the Indians.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 5, METS 3 (10) Marcell Ozuna hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning, Dansby Swanson scored automatic runner Adam Duvall with a leadoff single in the 10th and visiting Atlanta beat New York.

BREWERS 8, CUBS 3 Christian Yelich and Justin Smoak hit long runs and Milwaukee powered past host Chicago.

CARDINALS 9, PIRATES 1 Paul Goldschmidt homered, Adam Wainwright pitched six solid innings, and host St. Louis beat Pittsburgh.

GIANTS 5, DODGERS 3 Wilmer Flores homered and the Giants beat host Los Angeles to give Gabe Kapler his first win as San Francisco manager.

PHILLIES 7, MARLINS 1 Phil Gosselin homered twice, Didi Gregorius went deep again and Zack Wheeler won his Philadelphia debut in a victory over Miami.

INTERLEAGUE

ROCKIES 3, RANGERS 2 Daniel Bard won in his first major league game in more than seven years, pitching 11/3 scoreless innings in relief for Colorado in a victory over host Texas.

TIGERS 6, REDS 4 Miguel Cabrera hit a home run and JaCoby Jones hit a two-run shot in the ninth off Raisel Iglesias, rallying visiting Detroit to a victory over Cincinnati.

NATIONALS 9, YANKEES 2 Victor Robles had three hits and four RBI, including a home run, helping Washington beat visiting New York despite five errors.

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada hits a one-run double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Chicago, Saturday, July 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Randy Dobnak throws the ball against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco, right, throws to first after forcing out Chicago White Sox's James McCann at second during the third inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia was safe at first. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson throws out Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson at first during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)