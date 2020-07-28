Off The Wire

BASEBALL

Renteria not with team

Chicago White Sox Manager Rick Renteria woke up Monday with "a slight cough and nasal congestion" and will be kept away from the team pending the results of medical tests. Bench coach Joe McEwing will manage the White Sox until the team learns more about Renteria's condition. General Manager Rick Hahn released a statement saying Renteria had the symptoms and was taken to a Cleveland hospital for evaluation and tests. "Out of an abundance of caution, Ricky will remain at the team hotel and not manage until we receive confirmation of today's test result," Hahn said. The team did not say if Renteria, 58, was being tested for the coronavirus. McEwing said on a Zoom conference call that Renteria said he "feels great, feels fine. Just being very cautious." The White Sox have had at least three players test positive this summer, including third baseman Yoan Moncada, who revealed his test result. The team did not identify the other two players.

Kluber done for year?

Two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber could be done for the season after only one inning for the Texas Rangers. He has a tear in a small muscle in his right shoulder that won't require surgery, but even in the best-case scenario in this shortened season he won't throw again for at least four weeks, which is when he will be evaluated again. Team president and general manager Jon Daniels said Monday an MRI revealed a grade 2 tear. The 34-year-old right-hander will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection this week. The Rangers didn't immediately make a roster move Monday since they had the day off, but Kluber is headed to the injured list. Daniels said young left-hander Kolby Allard, who is already on the 30-man roster after nine starts as a rookie last season, will fill Kluber's spot in the rotation. Kluber exited Sunday's home game against Colorado after one scoreless inning with tightness behind his shoulder. It was his first start in the majors since May 1, 2019, when he broke his right forearm on a line drive to the mound.

FOOTBALL

NFL reveals positive cases

Dallas Cowboys receiver Jon'Vea Johnson is one of 14 NFL players placed on the NFL's reserve/covid-19 list, while Minnesota Vikings head trainer Eric Sugarman tested positive for coronavirus. The reserve/covid-19 list is for players who test positive or have been quarantined after being in close contact with someone infected. Johnson took a test Thursday with rookies and first-year players and was informed of his positive test on Friday. Johnson, who has no symptoms and is believed to be asymptomatic, is expected to be re-tested again Thursday, per a source. He must pass two tests before being allowed in the team facility. The full team reports to training camp today to begin testing. The other players who tested positive are Cleveland Browns running back Dontrell Hilliard and defensive back Jovante Moffatt, Baltimore Ravens defensive back Nigel Warrior, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Kendall Futrell, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Aleva Hifo and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Richie James Jr. Four rookies from the Jacksonville Jaguars -- cornerback Luq Barcoo, defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, cornerback Josiah Scott and offensive lineman Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms -- made the list, as did cornerback Cordra Tankersley, long snapper Blake Ferguson and defensive tackle Benito Jones of the Miami Dolphins. Sugarman is in charge of the Vikings' covid-19 prevention strategy as its infection control officer. The team said in a statement that he and his family, which also tested positive for the virus, are in self-quarantine. The Vikings tested people who were in close contact with Sugarman, adding that they found no additional cases in the front office and that no players have been in contact with Sugarman.