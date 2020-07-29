Council wants residents' thoughts on entertainment district

SPRINGDALE -- Downtown bar and restaurant owners will wait a few more weeks for expected revenue, and customers will have to keep their alcoholic drinks inside.

The City Council on Tuesday essentially tabled a decision about an outdoor entertainment district for the downtown area. Council members want to give the public more time to share their opinions.

Jill Dabbs, executive director of the Downtown Springdale Alliance, introduced the measure to the council during its July 20 meeting, asking for a quick approval to attract customers to businesses shut because of the outbreak of covid-19.

In the district, customers could buy beverages from the eight bars and restaurants serving alcohol and carry their drinks as they walk, shop and gather in Turnbow Park, Dabbs said.

The district would include Emma Avenue and a few blocks surrounding -- an area the city already has targeted for revitalization and development.

Council members Amelia Williams, Jeff Watson and Mike Overton said they received no phone calls until Tuesday afternoon -- a few hours before the second meeting on this measure.

Williams said she talked to business owners who wanted to limit the open hours of the district to the evening, when restaurants are open and shops closed. They expressed concern of having to ask customers to leave their drinks outside, Williams said.

Dabbs said the times were set in anticipation of restaurants considering serving brunch. "And people will want to have mimosas or a bloody Mary with their brunch," she said.

Business owners can still determine whether to allow alcohol into their businesses, Dabbs continued. Businesses and stores participating will put stickers in their windows.

Dabbs said the restaurant and bar owners will be very restrictive and protective. And the council can recall its decision or change details at any time. The alliance will present to the council a report on participation in six months.

"We will promote a really family friendly outdoor dining district," Dabbs noted. "We will be food-forward, accompanied by a drink.

"That's why we are calling the area the 'Downtown Springdale Outdoor Dining District' rather than an entertainment district."

Mike Gilbert, the vice president of the alliance board, assured council members the downtown area will not become a version of Bourbon Street, the popular entertainment district in New Orleans.

"No restaurant down there has a large capacity," he said. "If you packed them all full, we will never have it like you see in New Orleans."

"I don't serve alcohol, but I'm absolutely in favor of this," said Brent Hale, chef and owner of Big Sexy Foods. "And I think opinions of those of us who are living and working downtown should carry more weight.

"We need to move this forward because of the covid," he said.

Fayetteville, Eureka Springs, Mountain Home, Little Rock and North Little Rock have established similar districts. Rogers is considering one.