Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Bentonville trail to close for bypass work

by Ron Wood | Today at 6:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A jogger passes a sign on Wishing Springs Trail in Bentonville announcing the closure of the trail July 17th for construction of the Bella Vista Bypass. The city of Bentonvilleâ€™s facebook post says the section of trail which goes under I-49 and Walton Blvd. is expected to be reopened in the fall of 2021. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

BENTONVILLE -- Construction of the Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. 71/Walton Boulevard and Interstate 49 requires a partial closing of the Wishing Springs Trail, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Weather permitting, crews will close a section of the trail within the work zone beginning Monday . The trail will be closed southeast of the existing Bella Vista Bypass roundabout to the northbound U.S. 71/Walton Boulevard on-ramp. The closing will be in place throughout the project's construction.

The trail, which runs through a flood area, will be moved to higher ground as part of the interchange project.

A temporary, alternative connection is being sought. Highway officials say the trail could be closed until the interchange project is finished, which could be up to a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT