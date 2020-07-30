Springdale delays choice on entertainment district

SPRINGDALE -- Downtown bar and restaurant customers in Springdale will have to keep their alcoholic drinks inside for at least a few more weeks after the City Council declined to make a decision on allowing an outdoor entertainment district.

The measure was essentially tabled Tuesday night because City Council members want to give the public more time to share their opinions.

Jill Dabbs, executive director of the Downtown Springdale Alliance, introduced the measure to the council during its July 20 meeting, asking for a quick approval to attract customers to businesses shut because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In the district -- which would include Emma Avenue and a few blocks surrounding -- customers could buy beverages from bars and restaurants serving alcohol and carry their drinks as they walk, shop and gather in Turnbow Park, Dabbs said.

Council members Amelia Williams, Jeff Watson and Mike Overton said they received phone calls on the measure a few hours before Tuesday's meeting.

Williams said she talked to business owners who wanted to limit the open hours of the district to the evening, when restaurants are open and shops closed. They also expressed concern of having to ask customers to leave their drinks outside, Williams said.

Dabbs said the restaurant and bar owners will be very restrictive and protective, and the council can recall its decision or change details at any time. The alliance will present to the council a report on participation in six months.