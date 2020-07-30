Yurachek expects dead period to run through end of year

Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek expects the NCAA recruiting dead period to be extended through the end of the year, which could also impact the early signing period.

The NCAA announced the dead period on March 13 and has extended it several times because of the covid-19 pandemic. The current dead period ends Aug. 31.

The dead period forbids face-to-face contact with coaches and recruits on or off campus. In place of the on-campus visits, college coaches have been conducting virtual tours with prospects.

“I don't see recruiting opening up any time during football season," Yurachek said Thursday during a Zoom conference with reporters. "I think if the dead period is extended through December, you’ll see the early signing period moved past the first of the year.”

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and his staff have been able to accumulate 17 commitments despite the dead period. Six of the pledges were not able to visit the new staff and Fayetteville because of the coronavirus.