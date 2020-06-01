After protests, Little Rock mayor institutes 10 p.m. curfew

After a weekend of protests, Little Rock is under a 10 p.m. curfew starting tonight, due to concerns about covid-19 and outside agitators.

The executive order, signed by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. today, is to address large gatherings that could lead to more coronavirus cases among protesters who are not social distancing or wearing face coverings, according to a statement.

The city has also received intelligence that “professional, out-of-state antagonists” posing as protesters who intend to be destructive during future protests and strategically instigate acts of violence, putting peaceful protesters in harm’s way, the city said. One of the sources of that information is Cody Hiland, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are putting in place this curfew to protect our residents from outside forces who seek to do harm to our city and to continue to slow the spread of covid-19,” Scott said in the statement. “We respect the rights of residents to peacefully protest and fully expect that they will.”

Scott said he would continue to monitor the situation to determine when the curfew should be lifted. The curfew exempts individuals who are traveling to and from work, according to the statement.

Those found violating the curfew for the first time will be issued a warning and further violations will result in a citation.

The curfew hours are 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.