Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M.: Gov, state health officials to give virus update

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:22 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters during his daily briefing at the Capitol in Little Rock in this May 15 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response from Rogers at 1:00 p.m.

The total number of covid-19 cases reported in Arkansas remained at 7,253 late Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The death toll remained at 133.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oth6jVQu2qM]

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT