Amy Helm to appear at Arkansas Country Music Awards show

Amy Helm, the daughter of musician Levon Helm, will perform at the Arkansas Country Music Awards show on Aug. 3 in Maumelle. Levon Helm, who died in 2012, will receive the lifetime achievement award at the show. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Amy Helm, the daughter of Levon Helm, will appear at the Arkansas Country Music Awards show on Aug. 3 in Maumelle.

Levon Helm, who was born and raised in Phillips County, was the drummer and one of the vocalists in The Band, whose hits included “The Weight,” “Up on Cripple Creek” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.” He died April 19, 2012, from complications from throat cancer.

Along with Charlie Rich and Wayland Holyfield, he will receive the Arkansas Country Music Lifetime Achievement award at the Aug. 3 show.

“I know that my father would be so proud to stand side by side with Charlie Rich and Wayland Holyfield, as a Arkansas Country Music Lifetime Achievement recipient,” Amy Helm said in a press release. “It is a high honor for him to join some of the greatest voices, songwriters and players in his home state.”

Amy Helm is a founding member of alternative country band Ollabelle and released her first solo album, Didn’t it Rain, in 2015. Her second album, This Too Shall Light, was released in 2017.

She joins performers Billy Dean and Shawn Camp for the event, which begins with a VIP pre-show at 5:30 and the awards show at 6:30 p.m. at Maumelle High School Auditorium, 100 Victory Lane, Maumelle.

See arkansasmusic.org for ticket information.