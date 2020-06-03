Police investigate homicide after man found dead in Little Rock

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Police are investigating the death of a male was found deceased Tuesday night in Little Rock as a homicide.
Officers responded to 501 Napa Valley Road around 10:15 p.m. after a report of shots fired, spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said, and found the male dead.
No additional information was immediately available Wednesday morning.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.