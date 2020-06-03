Sections
Police investigate homicide after man found dead in Little Rock

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 9:59 a.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police are investigating the death of a male was found deceased Tuesday night in Little Rock as a homicide.

Officers responded to 501 Napa Valley Road around 10:15 p.m. after a report of shots fired, spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said, and found the male dead.

No additional information was immediately available Wednesday morning.

