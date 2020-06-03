Sections
Police: Texas man, 29, arrested in shooting of Hot Springs woman

by David Wilson | Today at 3:50 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Antramon Ford ( Garland County sheriff's office )

A Texas man faces felony charges after a Hot Springs woman was shot in the leg early Wednesday, police said.

Officers heard gunshots in the area of Wood Street in Hot Springs shortly after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and found a 34-year-old woman in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release by the city’s police department. The victim's name wasn't included in the release.

Police said investigating officers determined the shots came from a Wood Street address, and they arrested Antramon Ford, 29, of Bryan, Texas in connection with the shooting.

Ford was booked into Garland County jail, where he remained Wednesday afternoon, an online jail roster indicates. He faces two counts of terroristic acts and one count of first-degree battery, according to the roster.

