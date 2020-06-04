Alexander police officer fatally shot

An Alexander police officer died after he was shot Wednesday evening, state police said.

Saline County sheriff’s deputies responded around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday to a home on the 15400 block of Evergreen Street and found Scott Hutton, 36, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police.

Hutton was taken to a Little Rock hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two people at the home at the time of the shooting, including another Alexander police officer, were questioned by state police, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation. State police did not clarify whether the two interviewed were witnesses or may have been involved in the shooting.

State police also did not clarify if the officers were on duty at the time of the incident, deferring to Alexander police on the matter. The other officer's identity was also not released.

Multiple calls to the Alexander Police Department were not returned Thursday.

Hutton’s body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy.