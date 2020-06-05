• John Lewis, 80, the civil rights icon and Georgia congressman who had his skull fractured by Alabama troopers as he and others marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma in 1965, said seeing the video of George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minnesota "made me cry."

• Thomas Morelli, the deputy mayor of Brewer, Maine, resigned and apologized after he was charged with filing a false report when he claimed that someone had hacked his social media account and made racially biased statements about the George Floyd killing, saying he is "ashamed of my comments and behavior."

• Michael Pack, a filmmaker whose nonprofit organization is being investigated for possible tax violations, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to lead the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees Voice of America, a government-funded outlet criticized by President Donald Trump.

• Ryan Millet, accused of shedding his clothes as he ran from deputies in Bay St. Louis, Miss., was caught after a foot chase and led naked to a waiting police vehicle to face drug possession charges, authorities said.

• Jan Egil Bakkedal said he heard a loud noise and rushed outside to film before deciding to run "for his life" as a landslide swept eight houses, including one Bakkedal owned, into the sea near Alta, Norway.

• YFN Lucci, a rapper whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, was filming a music video in an apartment in southeast Atlanta when nearly two dozen shots rang out, grazing the thumb of a 15-year-old and striking Lucci's Bentley luxury car, police said.

• Edward Halstead, 53, of Locust Grove, Va., who called police to report being assaulted, was charged with felony assault and battery when investigators determined that he had attacked three people because of their race, Sheriff Mark Amos said.

• Tom Rose, a dog trainer in High Ridge, Mo., said an owner who left two pets inside a running car with the air conditioner on high while she attended a 90-minute lecture, was "incoherent" with grief after the animals died when the car quit running on a day when temperatures topped 90 degrees.

• Quinton Lucas, the mayor of Kansas City, Mo., has pardoned Roderick Reed, convicted of a misdemeanor for recording a violent public arrest by police, saying he signed the pardon so city residents know they have the right to film police conduct.

