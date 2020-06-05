State at slight risk for severe weather, forecasters say; strong winds primary threat

This National Weather Service graphic shows much of Arkansas is at a slight risk for severe weather on Friday.

Nearly all of Arkansas is at a slight risk for strong to severe thunderstorms Friday during the afternoon and evening, forecasters said.

The primary threat from these storms is damaging wind, according to a National Weather Service briefing. Forecasters said hail and flash flooding are also possible, however.

Temperatures are predicted to be in the 90s across much of the state, with some areas experiencing heat index values at or above 105 degrees in the afternoon, the weather service also said in a Twitter post.

The predicted storms and high temperatures come ahead of Tropical Depression Cristobal, which forecasters say is expected to bring rain to Arkansas early next week. The weather service says it expects to have more information about the tropical depression’s predicted impact on the state as the weekend approaches.