WATCH LIVE: Little Rock mayor to give 1 p.m. update on protests, curfew

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:38 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. speaks to reporters at a briefing in Little Rock on Friday in this screen grab of video provided by the city.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is scheduled to provide a 1 p.m. update on protests in the city and its curfew. The mayor also plans to speak about a new restaurant initiative, according to a news release provide by the city.

Watch the video here.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L8XIqwRGiWE]

