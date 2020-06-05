WATCH LIVE: Little Rock mayor to give 1 p.m. update on protests, curfew

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. speaks to reporters at a briefing in Little Rock on Friday in this screen grab of video provided by the city.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is scheduled to provide a 1 p.m. update on protests in the city and its curfew. The mayor also plans to speak about a new restaurant initiative, according to a news release provide by the city.
Watch the video here.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L8XIqwRGiWE]
