Busch softball event adapting, but still on

One of the state's largest outdoor sporting events is planning for its 41st year, but with precautions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Busch Softball Classic is scheduled for July 3-5, pending Arkansas Department of Health approval. The tournament is held at three sites in Pulaski County -- the Sherwood Sports Complex, Burns Park in North Little Rock and Dupree Park in Jacksonville.

Tournament founder Clint Albright said he submitted an application to the Health Department on Monday. He answered questions on how the tournament will proceed with the state's guidelines, which were released May 21, that allowed some community and team sports to return, including softball. The health department typically takes 3-5 days to process applications, Albright said.

The tournament sites, Albright said, will require spectators to wear masks, as well as players when they are not actively participating. Sites will have separate entrances and exits as well as hand sanitizers. Also, concession stands are expected to have 6-feet markers in compliance with social distancing guidelines.

Dugouts will be limited to five people, with other players and coaches expected to be behind the dugouts. Bat testing centers on site will be limited, as one player from each team must take every player's bat for testing.

Albright mentioned the possibility of taking out bleachers at the three sites.

"We may ask our fans to bring their own seats," Albright said. "Families could sit together, but they'll have to be separated from other families. You have to show them [the health department] what you are planning to do. Other tournaments have worked through it. I think we're going to be fine."

As of Friday, 154 teams from 16 states have entered the tournament.

When covid-19 first entered the state in March, Albright wasn't sure what would happen with the tournament. Last year's tournament featured 179 teams.

"When the virus hit, registration slowed," Albright said. "People didn't know if we were going to still have it. But since we're on July 3-5, we were far enough back in the schedule. We should be good to go."

With the Busch Classic being held on the weekend of July 4, Albright is aware of trying to limit big crowds this year. He said he will instruct tournament officials and workers to break up what he calls large clusters of people.

"I saw what happened Memorial Day weekend with the pools and lakes," Albright said. "It looked irresponsible. We'll ask groups to separate. I don't want a situation like some had Memorial Day weekend."

The tournament will have six divisions, including four men's and two women's divisions. It is part of the USSSA softball schedule.

Because of the pandemic, there will be no home run derby in this year's tournament, Albright said. The home run derby is usually scheduled for the Friday of the tournament, which has drawn large crowds over the years. However, a fireworks display is still scheduled for the Sherwood site.

The Busch Classic began in 1980 at Junior Deputy Baseball Complex in Little Rock, then moved to Interstate Park. In 2002, the tournament moved from Interstate Park to Sherwood Sports Complex.

Albright said while it's a unique year, he is looking forward to year 41 of the tournament.

"We're going to make it a safe and responsible tournament," Albright said.

