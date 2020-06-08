A wave crashes on a jetty Sunday at Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans as Tropical Storm Cristobal approaches the coast. (AP/Gerald Herbert)

Storm makes landfall on Louisiana coast

NEW ORLEANS -- Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall on the Louisiana coast Sunday night, packing 50 mph winds and spinning dangerous weather as far east as northern Florida, where it spawned a tornado that uprooted trees and downed power lines.

The lopsided storm moved ashore between the mouth of the Mississippi River and the barrier island resort community of Grand Isle, which was evacuated Saturday.

Forecasters said the storm could dump as much as 12 inches of rain in some areas. In New Orleans, the question was whether there would be enough breaks in the bands of heavy weather for the city's aging pumping system to keep the streets free of flood waters.

Residents of waterside communities outside the city's levee system were urged to evacuate Sunday afternoon because of the threat of storm surge.

Water covered the only road to Grand Isle and low-lying parts of Plaquemines Parish at the state's southeastern tip.

Though Cristobal was well below hurricane strength at landfall, forecasters warned that the storm would affect a wide area stretching roughly 180 miles.

Sen. John Kennedy said President Donald Trump had agreed to issue an emergency declaration for Louisiana. Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state declaration Thursday.