This Week in Arkansas Athletics

June 8

2019

The women's track and field team overcame a 10-point deficit to Southern California with two events left to win the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas.

The Razorbacks outpointed USC 64-57 after Taylor Werner finished second in the 5,000 meters, and the 1,600-meter relay took second when the Trojans dropped the baton.

Janeek Brown had a big final day as she won the 100-meter hurdles and took third in the 200. She also ran on Arkansas' third-place 400 relay.

2015

Razorback Andrew Benintendi was selected with the seventh pick of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Boston Red Sox.

Benintendi, winner of the Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur baseball player in the country, was the eighth Razorback to be selected in the first round and the highest pick for an Arkansas player since Jeff King was the first pick in the 1986 draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Cincinnati native is the third Arkansas player taken in the first 10 picks of the draft, joining King and Kevin McReynolds, the No. 6 pick by the San Diego Padres in 1981.

According to media reports, Benintendi went on to receive a $3.6 million signing bonus.

June 9

2002

Norm DeBriyn worked his 1,811th and final game as coach of the Arkansas baseball team. The Razorbacks fell 7-4 at Clemson in an NCAA super regional.

Two days earlier, the Razorbacks had opened the super regional with a 9-6 victory over the favored Tigers for DeBriyn's 1,161st victory as head coach of the Razorbacks from 1970-2002.

DeBriyn wrapped up his 33-year tenure with a record of 1,161-650-6 (.640) and four College World Series appearances (1979, 1985, 1987 and 1989). DeBriyn now works as director of development for the Razorback Foundation, the UA athletic department's fundraising arm, and continues to serve as a sounding board for Coach Dave Van Horn.

June 10

2019

The Razorbacks crushed Ole Miss 14-1 in the rubber match of the super regional in Fayetteville to advance to the College World Series for the second consecutive year. The victory clinched Arkansas' 10th trip to the CWS, its sixth under Coach Dave Van Horn, and first in back-to-back seasons.

The Rebels took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on catcher Cooper Johnson's RBI single against Patrick Wicklander. Arkansas scored four runs in the second and three in the third against Gunnar Hoglund (3-3) to take command at 7-1.

Casey Opitz's single tied the game and Jacob Nesbit's RBI double gave Arkansas the lead for good. Trevor Ezell, Heston Kjerstad and Optiz all had three hits for the Razorbacks, with Kjerstad and Opitz both providing home runs and driving in 4 runs each.

Cody Scroggins (3-0) notched the victory by throwing 41/3 innings of 2-hit relief, with 8 strikeouts and no walks.

2016

Senior Jarrion Lawson won the 100 and 200 meters at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., to join Jesse Owens as the only athletes to win as many as three events at the meet.

Lawson, who won the long jump two days earlier, fell one victory short of what Owens did at the NCAA outdoor meet for Ohio State in 1935 and 1936 when he won four events: the 100 and 200 yards, 220-yard hurdles and long jump.

No one else has won more than two events at an NCAA outdoor meet.

"I came expecting to win three events,'' Lawson said. "Obviously, that's hard. I do all these events because I love them. I take one event at a time. I treat them all with the respect they deserve and I treat all my competitors with the respect they deserve.''

Lawson went 26 feet, 9 inches for his long jump victory, then won the 100 in 10.22 seconds despite running into a headwind of 2.3 meters per second, and won the 200 in 20.19. He also ran a leg on Arkansas' third-place 400-relay team.

Florida won the team title with 62 points, while Arkansas took second with 56.

June 11

2018

In Game 3 of the NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional against South Carolina, the Razorbacks exploded for five runs in the first inning and led 7-0 after two innings en route to a 14-4 wipeout of South Carolina to clinch the program's ninth College World Series appearance and fifth in 15 seasons under Coach Dave Van Horn.

The first four Razorbacks -- Eric Cole, Casey Martin, Heston Kjerstad and Luke Bonfield -- reached base in the bottom of the first inning against Carmen Mlodzinski. Cole scored on a throwing error, then Bonfield singled in a run before Carson Shaddy blasted a three-run home run to left-center field.

Cole went 3 for 3 with 5 runs scored, while Bonfield was 3 for 4 with 4 RBI.

South Carolina scored two runs in the fourth against Isaiah Campbell, but Arkansas blew it back open with a five-run fifth, highlighted by Martin's two-run double.

Barrett Loseke (3-2) picked up the victory by posting seven outs in the middle innings.

"Clearly one of the best teams in America, and they played probably their best baseball tonight – offensively, pitching wise, defensively," South Carolina Coach Mark Kingston said. "Tip our cap to them."

2016

Senior Dominique Scott won the 5,000 meters to lead Arkansas' women's track and field team to the title at the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

The Razorbacks won with 72 points to beat host Oregon, which was second with 62.

Scott also won the 10,000 meters two days earlier.

"To contribute 20 points for the Arkansas Lady Razorbacks' first team title is a dream come true,'' Scott said. "I was not out there running for myself. I was running for Coach Lance Harter and the girls.

"It's an amazing feeling. All the hard work makes it worth it and you get to celebrate with your friends.''

2015

Courtney Deifel was hired as the fourth head coach in the history of the Arkansas softball program.

Deifel, a native of Merced, Calif., came from Maryland, where she led the Terps to a 16-win improvement in her first and only season as head coach.

Deifel had been involved in 11 NCAA Tournaments prior to taking the Razorbacks' reins, including a four-year run (2000-03) at the Women's College World Series as an All-American catcher at California. The Golden Bears won the 2002 WCWS title.

2012

Jake Wise hit an RBI single to drive in Brian Anderson from second base in the top of the 10th inning as Arkansas upset No. 4 Baylor 1-0 to win the NCAA Waco Super Regional in scorching temperatures and advance to the seventh College World Series in school history.

The Razorbacks posted their 10th shutout of the season, with five pitchers combining on a five hitter, and their third by the score of 1-0. Arkansas had also downed Rice 1-0 on the road earlier in the postseason in the NCAA Houston Regional.

Jacob Mahan's double for the Razorbacks was the only extra-base hit in the game.

Randall Fant worked the first four innings for Arkansas, followed by quality relief from Nolan Sanburn, Brandon Moore, Trent Daniel and Colby Suggs (7-0), who allowed one hit in his two innings.

June 12

2004

Jay Sawatski struck out Eddy Martinez-Esteve with a runner at second base as No. 4 Arkansas closed out a 4-2 win at No. 12 Florida State to advance to the College World Series under second-year Coach Dave Van Horn.

The Razorbacks scored four runs in the first three innings and made them stand up with a strong pitching performance. Charley Boyce (10-2) pitched into the sixth inning and picked up the victory. Trey Holloway and Sawatski posted five outs each and did not allowed an earned run.

Arkansas left fielder Jake Dugger homered on a 3-2 count against Eddie Cannon (9-7) to lead off the game and added an RBI single in the Hogs' three-run third. Devin Day led off the third inning with a double, and the Seminoles committed a throwing error and dropped two fly balls in the inning. Scott Hode also had an RBI single in the inning.

2004

Senior Chris Mulvaney won the 1,500 meters and freshman Wallace Spearmon Jr. won the 200 to help Arkansas win the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas.

The Razorbacks won with 651/2 points, while Florida was second with 49 points.

Mulvaney ran the 1,500 in 3 minutes, 44.72 seconds to win by 22 hundredths of a second after finishing second in the race at the NCAA meet the previous two years.

"When I went to kick, I had an extra gear," Mulvaney said. "Then once I got in the lead, I wasn't going to give it up. This was my last chance, so it was now or never. I just had to dig down and do it for the team."

Spearmon won the 200 in a slightly wind-aided 20.12 seconds.

Other Razorbacks event winners were Tyson Gay in the 100 and Alistair Cragg in the 10,000.

June 13

2010

Brett Eibner hit a two-strike, two-out, solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the Razorbacks' super regional game at No. 1 Arizona State, but Drew Maggi's two-run home run in the 12th inning propelled the Sun Devils to the College World Series in a 7-5 decision.

Zack Cox went 3 for 6 for the Razorbacks to boost his season batting average to .429, while Eibner, Andy Wilkins and James McCann all had two hits among Arkansas' 12 total hits.

Arkansas fell behind 4-0 after three innings, but rallied to within 4-3 through six. Pitching in relief of Drew Smyly, DJ Baxendale worked 61/3 innings for the Razorbacks and allowed 1 unearned run on 4 hits and 3 walks while striking out 4.

The Sun Devils pinned the loss on TJ Forrest (8-1), his first of the season, while Jordan Swagerty (2-0), who allowed Eibner's home run, got the win with 41/3 innings of relief.

2009

The Razorbacks posted their first win at the College World Series in 20 years with a 10-6 victory over Cal State Fullerton in an opening-round game at Omaha, Neb.

It was Coach Dave Van Horn's first victory at the CWS and the Hogs' first since a 7-3 victory over North Carolina in a loser's bracket game on June 4, 1989.

Arkansas blew open a close game with a five-run fourth inning as Scott Lyons hit a two-run single and Andy Wilkins followed with a three-run home run to put the Hogs on top 9-2.

Shortstop Ben Tschepikow led the Arkansas offense with three hits, while Wilkins and Zack Cox had two hits apiece.

Lefty Dallas Keuchel (8-3) picked up the win by allowing three runs in six innings, and Mike Bolsinger worked the final three innings.

June 14

2008

John McDonnell's retirement as Arkansas' cross country and track and field coach became official as the NCAA Outdoor Championships ended in Des Moines, Iowa.

"People will look at his numbers years from now and go, 'No way, no way,' " Arizona Coach Greg Kraft said. "His numbers are so staggering."

McDonnell finished with 42 national titles to go along with 84 conference championships in 36 years with the Razorbacks.

"It's in the books," McDonnell said. "But it's been a wonderful, wonderful ride."

McDonnell wasn't overly emotional as the Razorbacks finished 17th in his final meet. He seemed at peace with his decision to retire, which he announced April 21.

"Telling the athletes was the toughest thing. Once I had told them, the rest was easy," McDonnell said. "They've been my bread and butter. They're my guys. That's why I was in the sport."