Policy changes planned for LR police agency

As calls for justice reform echo across the nation, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Police Chief Keith Humphrey on Monday announced several policy changes in the works at the Little Rock Police Department, as well as members who have been chosen as part of a committee that will do an independent review of the department.

The potential changes being examined include plans to modify the department's use of force policy to include a "duty to intervene" section for officers, Humphrey said. The announcement comes in the wake of protests held in cities around the nation, including Little Rock, after the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a black man, died in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis while being restrained on the ground by a white police officer. The officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned the handcuffed Floyd to the ground and knelt on the side of Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. Video of the incident has been widely circulated by media and on the internet.

Chauvin was fired and faces second-degree murder charges related to Floyd's death. Three other Minneapolis police officers -- Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas K. Lane -- also were fired and face charges of aiding and abetting murder.

"We understand that justice is a universal language, that justice will not only heal our land, it will hold our land accountable and change our land for the better," Scott said during a news conference Monday morning at the Robinson Center.

Humphrey said the efforts aim to increase transparency and accountability within the department. He said the agency is in early discussions about having the Arkansas State Police review all of Little Rock's officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths.

"It doesn't mean that we don't have confidence, or I as the chief don't have confidence, in our department to investigate," Humphrey said. "But in these times, part of 21st-century policing is being transparent, and how much more transparent can you be when you have a third party investigating incidents?"

The department's plan to modify its use of force policy to include a "duty to intervene" section would require officers to step in to prevent further harm, if it is reasonable to do so, when they see the use of excessive force or other misconduct exhibited by colleagues. Officers also would be required to promptly report such observations to a supervisor.

Humphrey said that provision exists throughout the department's rules and regulations already, but that clear-cut wording is needed.

The police chief also highlighted the creation of a "triple C team" within the department that would recruit residents throughout the city to participate in "constructive, creative conversations" with officers. He said he also plans to meet more regularly with local faith leaders and talk with them quarterly.

Scott publicly called for an independent review of the Police Department on May 19 after a slew of lawsuits that were filed against the city and Humphrey by others on the force began to garner attention.

Scott said that in the coming weeks, the city will issue a nationwide request for qualifications for a firm to assist with conducting the independent review of the Police Department.

The firm will conduct a fact-finding process and present those facts to the nine-member committee. The committee will review them and provide recommendations to the firm, which will carry them out and ultimately present a report, the mayor said.

The committee is made up of seven lawyers, a retired police officer and a sociologist. All of the committed members are local, Scott said.

Committee members are:

m Bennie Bowers, a retired Michigan State Police lieutenant.

m Furonda Brasfield, a civil-rights attorney and executive director of the Arkansas Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty.

m Arkie Byrd, a partner and freelance counsel at Mays, Byrd &Associates law firm.

m Paula Casey, former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

m John DiPippa, dean emeritus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Bowen School of Law.

m Tamika Edwards, executive director of the Philander Smith College Social Justice Institute.

m Michelle Kaemmerling, a partner at Wright Lindsey and Jennings law firm who specializes in employment law.

m Philip Kaplan, an attorney with Cross, Gunter, Witherspoon and Galchus law firm with experience in employment law and civil rights.

m Terry Trevino-Richard, professor emeritus of sociology and anthropology at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The review will cover personnel policies and procedures, the handling of private and confidential information, and harassment and misconduct.

In calling for the review last month, the mayor pointed to issues that included nepotism, deescalation tactics and cultural competency, the internal affairs process, and the abuse of authority within the department.

Scott said at that time that an independent look at those problems was long overdue.

Ronnie Morgan, president of the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police, said in a written statement Monday afternoon that he looked forward to working directly with the mayor and the committee to continue to grow and improve the department.

Morgan added that the union looks forward to the committee examining the "crisis of leadership" within the department, citing the union's vote of no confidence in Humphrey last week. More than 83% of the chapter's membership was in favor of the no-confidence vote.

"Events in Minnesota have reminded the country how crucial it is to have ethical leadership at the helm of our nation's police departments," Morgan said.

Multiple ongoing lawsuits against Humphrey accuse the chief of retaliation, improper hiring and other misconduct.

In response to a question during Monday's news conference, Scott acknowledged the department has been litigious for many years and that the independent review aims to decrease that.

Monday's announcements also come as the city's Citizen's Review Board, which was put in place by ordinance last summer, gears up to have its first meeting and hearing in the next few weeks after a delay related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scott said the group, which was formed to review police actions and investigations in the areas of corruption, discrimination and use of force, will soon meet for the first time to vote on its bylaws.

The panel's first hearing will review the police response to a Feb. 3 incident in which two white residents of the Capitol View/Stifft Station neighborhood confronted a state legislator and a legislative candidate -- both of whom are black -- who were leaving a political fundraiser that evening, Scott said.