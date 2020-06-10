Mountain Home man arrested in Little Rock stabbing, police say

A Mountain Home man was arrested Tuesday in Little Rock in the stabbing of another man while they were “paranormal hunting.”

Officers responded to a Rodeway Inn & Suites, 2401 W 65th St., just before 2 a.m. Tuesday after reports of a stabbing, according to a police report.

The report states officers found 30-year-old James Patterson “bleeding heavily” from two stab wounds, one on his thigh and one on his torso.

A female witness told officers she, Patterson and 31-year-old Mark Galloway were in a cemetery when she and Patterson decided they wanted to leave. Galloway did not, and the group began to argue.

They got into a tan Ford 500 and Galloway began driving away, according to the report. The other two did not want Galloway to drive, the woman told police, and Patterson tried to get control of the vehicle.

Galloway then began to stab Patterson, the woman said, and she called 911.

Patterson and Galloway were both taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment.

Galloway was released and booked into the Pulaski County jail on one count of first-degree battery, police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said.

He remained in the jail as of early Wednesday afternoon, according to the online roster.