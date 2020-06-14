Balloon event to promote farmers market

Guests at last year’s Balloons Over Russellville event look at some of the hot-air balloons that are provided by Rodney Williams, owner of Branson Balloons. Williams, originally from the Morrilton area, is supplying the hot-air-balloons for Saturday’s Petit Jean Balloon Event, presented by the organizers of the Petit Jean Farmers’ Market. The hot-air balloon flights have already sold out for the event, but there will be tethered balloon rides and helicopter rides for $20 each.

In an effort to promote the weekly Petit Jean Farmers’ Market, its organizers will host the Petit Jean Balloon Event on June 19-21 on Petit Jean Mountain near Morrilton.

“This will provide entertainment with what we hope also serves a purpose,” organizer Ed Martsolf said. “It will also tie back to the people as a community activity.

“We have had our farmers market for about 10 years, and it is made up of farmers and artisans, varying from year to year, of about 20 to 25 people. Usually about half of the people are farmers and growers, and the others have some skill and do demonstrations.”

He said the hot-air-balloon idea is something organizers settled on in January, and the group began looking for a contractor that might be able to take the idea and run with it. He said this was an idea that would, hopefully, promote the market and the community and hasn’t been used before.

“It is not a full-blown festival, but it is significant for a few people,” Martsolf said.

The hot-air-balloon flights have already sold out for the event, as there are only four balloons available, and they can only fly at certain times in the day. The flights last 45 minutes to an hour. There will be tethered balloon rides and helicopter rides, and tickets for those are $20. Helicopter rides, which are limited to three passengers at a time, will be available on Saturday, but all flying activities are weather-dependent. For more information, visit petitjeanballoonevents.com or call (501) 208-2592. The event will follow guidelines and restrictions as a result of COVID-19.

“We sold out in three days for our balloon flights,” Martsolf said, “which is a pretty good indicator that people are watching for this sort of thing.

“One major consideration when we were planning this event was the COVID-19 virus situation that unfolded in March and the beginning of April. We were uncertain if there would even be an event. Our planning has changed many times.”

Martsolf said that while the balloon flights are the most exciting part of the weekend, there will be some other options that usually go along with the event, such as helicopter rides and the tethered balloon flights.

“From the helicopter, guests will get a peek at Petit Jean at a higher level,” he said. “It’s a joint goal for what we do on the mountain, but will also promote and praise it with something that is completely family-friendly.

“The last time there was any kind of ballooning going on at Petit Jean was more than 20 years ago.”

Rodney Williams, the owner of Branson Balloons, will supply the hot-air balloons for the event. He has been flying balloons for more than 30 years, but he is originally from the area — his mom still lives in Morrilton.

“It is a fun place to fly,” Williams said. “I used to fly there more frequently because it has a really scenic view, with the Arkansas River and the mountain — it is a very unique place to do the balloons.”

He said some of his first balloon flights were in that area, and since then, he has flown all over the United States and even in other countries. He said Petit Jean Mountain is still one of his favorite places to come back to, even though it has been quite a while since he has been there.

He said that in the 30 years he has been piloting balloons, he has never had an accident, and the most important job for his passengers is not to worry, enjoy the ride and bring something to take pictures.

“I am really familiar with the area because it is where I grew up,” Williams said. “I still have a lot of ties there, as far as friends and family, and it is very scenic.

“It is a great view, no matter which way the wind takes us. It is going to be a great flight.”

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or [email protected]