4 shot, injured in Cleveland County, authorities say; 1 suspect in custody

A 21-year-old man is in custody after four people were shot and injured at a gathering Saturday night in Rison, authorities said.

Cleveland County Sheriff Jack Rodgers responded at about 11:30 p.m. to a noise complaint about a large gathering and was leaving when he heard several gunshots, according to a statement the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook on Monday. Deputies responding to the area discovered four people had been injured, the post states.

Authorities said an investigation into the shooting determined it was the result of a disagreement between two groups. That investigation is ongoing.

Chief Deputy Gary Young said only one victim remained in the hospital Monday afternoon, with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Krystan Matthews, 21, of Fordyce was arrested in the shooting on Sunday and faces a first-degree battery charge. A second suspect, Barkley Perry, also 21 years old and of Fordyce, remained at large, according to Young.