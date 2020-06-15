Jonesboro High School football player tests positive for coronavirus

A Jonesboro High School football player tested positive for coronavirus, district Superintendent Kim Wilbanks confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday.

Jonesboro Public Schools suspended all athletic workouts at Jonesboro High School Monday. The district first announced the news on its website and Twitter page Monday morning.

The player, who was not identified, was screened before a football workout Wednesday, but was asked to go home because he did not meet the criteria involved.

Athletes, coaches and staff must be screened with a digital thermometer prior to any activity and answer questions such as if they’ve had a fever of 100.4 degrees or greater in the past two days, had a cough, difficulty breathing, a sore throat or a loss of taste or smell, or have had contact with a person known to be infected with covid-19 within the previous 14 days.

The Jonesboro football player is the first known high school football player in the state to test positive for coronavirus.

Wilbanks said Jonesboro will have extra cleaning procedures for its football facilities, including misting machines.

The Arkansas Activities Association allowed schools to resume athletic activities June 1, but sports such as football were limited to only non-contact workouts. Jonesboro's football team had been working out for the past two weeks.

It will resume athletic workouts Tuesday.