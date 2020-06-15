Sections
Police: Yell County crash kills 2 teens

by Nathan Owens | Today at 11:54 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

Two teenagers died in a crash in Yell County over the weekend after driving off a highway and into a creek, police said.

The wreck happened around 7:20 a.m. Saturday, while Chase Hale, 18, of Waldron and Jenna Singleton, 18, of Boles traveled north on Arkansas 27 near Chickalah, according to a preliminary report by state police.

The car, a 2016 Nissan, veered off the road and hit a fence line and telephone pole before striking an embankment and overturning into a creek, police said. The report states both Hale, the driver, and Singleton, the passenger, died as a result of the crash.

Elsewhere, a Lawrence County man died after losing control of his SUV near Clover Bend, police said.

According to a separate report, Colton Bennett, 27, of Walnut Ridge was traveling north on Lawrence County road 529 around 7:10 p.m. Sunday when his vehicle left the road and hit a ditch. Police said he was going at a “high rate of speed” and his Chevrolet Trailblazer rolled several times before he was ejected from the vehicle

Reports show the weather was clear and road conditions were dry at the time of both wrecks.

At least 32 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this month, and at least 224 have died this year, according to preliminary figures.

