Edgewood Drive in Maumelle closed due to ‘gas line explosion’; construction worker hurt

Workers operate near the scene of what city officials described as a "gas line explosion" Thursday on Edgewood Drive in Maumelle. ( John Sykes Jr.)
A segment of Edgewood Drive in Maumelle is closed between Lake Point Drive and Pine Forest Drive due to a “gas line explosion,” city government wrote on Facebook.
The closure encompasses the area near the Maumelle Community Center and Pine Forest Elementary School.
Dispatcher Mike Riggin said a construction worker was injured in the explosion, but had no further details on the situation.
Maumelle police officers and firefighters are on the scene, and the road will be closed until further notice, the city said.
