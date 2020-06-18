Former Razorback found his groove at Kansas State

Connor McCullough of Maumelle pitched three scoreless innings Wednesday to lead PT Cardinal to a 5-2 victory over PT White in Perfect Timing College Baseball League play in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

SPRINGDALE -- Appearing in only four games doesn't usually qualify a college baseball player for national recognition.

Then again, a coronavirus pandemic isn't normal, either.

Winning two of three starts was good enough for Connor McCullough, who was selected as a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball magazine in its June edition. He went 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA for Kansas State, which was 10-7 before team sports throughout the country were canceled because of the pandemic.

"I actually found out about it from a buddy of mine" said McCullough, a redshirt freshman who made four weekend starts for the Wildcats. "His dad called and said, 'Hey, congrats on making freshman All-American.' I then looked on Twitter, and I was super excited when I saw my name there. It's a great honor to be named an All-American."

McCullough (6-1, 190 pounds) is a former high school pitcher and quarterback from Maumelle who transferred to Kansas State after one year at the University of Arkansas. He's playing in the Perfect Timing College Baseball League in Springdale after playing last summer in the Cape Code League in Massachusetts.

The right-hander pitched three scoreless innings Wednesday in a 5-2 victory for PT Cardinal over PT White. Kameron Kilchrest hit a home run and Dalton Smith had a two-run double to pace PT Cardinal. Cullen Smith, who transferred to Arkansas from East Tennessee State in 2019, had a home run for PT White.

McCullough started and earned the victory for PT Cardinal.

"McCullough has a quick arm and advance-pitch ability, always has," PT Cardinal Coach Zac Bottoms said. "I've known Connor for a long time, scouted him at Maumelle when he was in high school. He continues to get better, and he had everybody off balance tonight. His change-up was a plus."

In his Kansas State debut, McCullough held the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley to 1 run and 4 hits in 6 innings on Feb. 15. He followed that up with a win over Missouri before losing to Stanford on March 7.

Now he's building on that momentum.

"It's helped tremendously," McCullough said about his participation in the PT College Baseball League. "I've been throwing a lot of fastballs, honestly, just trying to stay in the [strike] zone. I throw some off-speed when I need, but my fastball has been helping me right now."

McCullough is on the same Kansas State pitching staff as senior Kasey Ford, who played quarterback in high school at Bentonville. A third Arkansan, Jordan Wicks of Conway, is a sophomore pitcher for the Wildcats.

"Kasey's a senior, a great role model, and everybody looks up to him," McCullough said. "We talk a little smack about football, but I know he was a lot better quarterback than me."

McCullough originally committed to Oklahoma before signing with Arkansas after high school. He spent one year in the Arkansas program before reconnecting with Pete Hughes, who left Oklahoma to take over as head coach at Kansas State.

"When I originally committed to Oklahoma, Pete Hughes was there," McCullough said. "He got the K-State job, and I kind of followed him up. I love it there. I've definitely found a home at K-State."