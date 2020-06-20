Little Rock police investigating possible murder-suicide

Little Rock police on Saturday afternoon were investigating the deaths of a man and a woman as a possible murder-suicide, according to spokesman Eric Barnes.

According to Barnes, a person visited 19116 Summershade Drive, about a mile west of Chenal Parkway, on Saturday afternoon to check on the residents, and found them deceased.

Officers responded after 1 p.m. Saturday and determined that a gun and a knife were used in an altercation, Barnes said.

Investigators believe the man killed the woman during a domestic incident, killed a dog in the house, and then ended his own life, Barnes said.

The causes of death were still under investigation Saturday, and Barnes said police are working to determine the timeline in which the incident occurred.