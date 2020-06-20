Shooting wounds funeral attendees

North Little Rock police are investigating a shooting Friday evening that left two people injured at a funeral, according to spokesman Joe Green.

Officers responded to a call just after 6:20 p.m. at Superior Funeral Services on 5017 E. Broadway, where two had been shot, Green said.

All parties involved were family members, and the disturbance that caused the incident happened during a funeral service, according to Green.

Jacksonville woman accused of threats

A Jacksonville woman was arrested Thursday on accusations of threatening people with a firearm, according to a report.

Police responded to a disturbance call on Dove Drive, where a caller was heard saying "I will shoot" before disconnecting, and officers found Kiara Graham, 27, in her driveway with a handgun, the report said.

Victims told police Graham got out of her truck during an argument with a third party while holding a .22-caliber weapon, shouting at them and firing a shot into the air, according to the report.

Graham was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail where she is being held with bail set at $20,000. She is charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault.

Sherwood tenant faces drug charges

Sherwood police made a drug-possession arrest Wednesday while assisting code-enforcement officers, according to a report.

After entering the residence of James Imhoff, 56, in the 400 block of Oakdale Road with a search waiver, officers found plastic bags, methamphetamine, Xanax pills and scales, the report said.

Police also found a meth pipe in the master bedroom, according to the report.

Imhoff was arrested about 5:10 p.m. and taken to the Pulaski County jail. He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of Xanax and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.